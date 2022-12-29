Among the news of street fighter 6the mode Battle Hub undoubtedly stands out: it is an open area where users can socialize using their avatars. Well, the developers have revealed to the microphones of Game Informer that the restrictions related to pandemic they were the main inspiration for the birth of this feature.

“Due to COVID, the opportunities to go to the arcade and socialize with friends have been reduced,” explained producer Shuhei Matsumoto. “So we thought about creating the online version of an arcadeand to do it within Street Fighter 6.” By the way: there will be a Type Arcade edition of Street Fighter 6 specifically for arcades.

“It was a challenge we wanted to take on, because we grew up in a time when it was normal to go to the arcade with friends, and it’s something we have great memories of,” added Matsumoto.

The fun thing is that in the Battle Hub we will be able to challenge other players to whoever gets the highest score with classics like Final Fight and Street Fighter 2, or simply be a spectator to someone else’s challenges. Just like in the old arcades.