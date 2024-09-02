Terry Bogard Has a Release Date in Street Fighter 6announced by Capcom with a trailer dedicated to the new Fighting Pass, available from today: the famous character from Fatal Fury will make his debut in the roster on September 24.

This is obviously a very important event for the fighting game from the Osaka house, which had never hosted it in the main series. the flagship representative of the Fatal Fury competing sagaTerry Bogard precisely.

Precisely to underline the exceptional nature of this operation, a trailer has been created which, through the customised fighters of the World Tour, goes to reproduce the likenesses and actions of other characters from the SNK franchisefrom Andy Bogard to Joe Higashi, with their respective special moves.

Moreover, the new Fighting Pass will play a lot with the rivalry between the two fighting games, introducing a series of objects that will allow us to customize the appearance of our warriors also and above all using Terry and his friends’ accessories.