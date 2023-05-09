CAPCOM announced that the open beta test of STREET FIGHTER 6 will be held in a few days, from 19 to 22 May coming. The platforms on which it will be possible to try the title will be PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (with cross-platform multiplayer), come on 9:00 from the morning of the opening day until the same time of the closing day.

The contents of this open beta will be the same as the closed beta testers tried last December, namely eight playable characters and the following modes: Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training Mode. It will also be possible to create your own personalized avatar. Selectable characters will be instead Chun-Li, Guile, Jamie, Juri, Ken, Kimberly, Luke and Ryu.

Below we can see the announcement trailer of the beta, remembering that STREET FIGHTER 6 will be available from June 2nd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Open Beta Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu