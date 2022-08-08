During the 2022 edition of theEVO, CAPCOM confirmed two new characters for the roster of STREET FIGHTER 6, the next iteration of the world’s most famous fighting saga. It is about Juriobscure practitioner of Taekwondo introduced in the fourth chapter, as well as the new entry called Kimberlyninja pupil of Guy and successor of the master Zekupassionate about music and street art.

Kimberly she proclaimed herself a student of Guywhich became the 39th successor of the ninjutsu style Bushinryu after defeating his master Zeku, the 38th successor. Kimberly had a normal upbringing, but she is a prodigy student who, after an early graduation, intends to become a full-fledged ninja. She is in love with 80s pop culturewhen the cassette walkman was at the peak of his popularity, and he always carries one with him.

Takayuki Nakayama he stated for Kimberly, they aimed to create an outfit suitable for her fast, acrobatic movements, as she excels as a cheerleader and in sports such as track and field. She pairs her brightly colored lei gi with fast-moving trainers and you have a Bushinryu-like ninja outfit. Her hairdo and outfit show off her striking silhouette as an expert in running and air strikes. Spray cans and the walkman are also used for special moves. The music he listens to comes from a certain person, but we’ll have to wait to follow their in-game story to find out who they are. Let’s see how Kimberly, la, behaves Ninja + Pop Star = Ninja Star.

Kimberly’s arsenal of techniques harnesses her high physical strength and allows her to subdue opponents in multiple ways. Being a next-generation ninja, Kimberly brings an urban twist to reimagine what the Bushinryu means to her. You use the technique “Genius at Play”To stock up on spray cans, which can be thrown to the ground like Shuriken bombs. During the “Hidden Variable”, Kimberly hides in a colorful cloud before suddenly reappearing in front of her opponent for a surprise attack. Finally, the characteristic Ninja Sprintwhich can be followed with kicks orArc Step through which Kimberly bounces off the opponent.

First appeared in SUPER STREET FIGHTER IV, Juri she remains a sadistic thrill seeker who enjoys the suffering of others, taking immense joy in annihilating her enemies. She in the past she was motivated by her revenge against her M. Bisonbut since its fall in STREET FIGHTER V, but now let time pass in a gloomy haze. What will fate have in store for you? The new costume retains the image of that of SUPER STREET FIGHTER IV, but has been redesigned to match the aesthetics of STREET FIGHTER 6. It also denotes a change in the hairstyle, which now gives it a bit more personality. Under the jacket, a black ribbon that mimics the appearance of a spider covers his body. The colors of its engine Feng Shui they are purple, black and white, accented with emerald green. In addition, his uniquely designed helmet can also be seen in the trailer. Along with it, her smartphone also reflects his personality and her style.

Juri fans will be extremely happy to know that he retains many of his past techniques, but with different properties such as Fuhajinwhile Saihasho, Ankensatsu And Go Ohsatsu are new special moves. Finally we find it Shiku-sena flying dive kick back from SUPER STREET FIGHTER IV, which can be followed by a series of flying kicks, opening up creative possibilities to catch the opponent off guard.

STREET FIGHTER 6 will be available from 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Kimberly and Juri

Source: CAPCOM