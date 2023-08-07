CAPCOM showed the next downloadable content for her STREET FIGHTER 6i.e. the character of AKI, a poison manipulator with razor-sharp nails, which will be available this fall. Furthermore, the unprecedented collaboration with the franchise is announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Of Nickelodeon, which will include costumes, accessories, emotes, titles, stamps and many other objects that will allow us to customize our in-game experience with themed content. The collaboration will start tomorrow, August 8th.

Let’s see below the trailer dedicated to AKIremembering that STREET FIGHTER 6 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – AKI teaser trailer

Collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Source: CAPCOM