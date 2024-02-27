CAPCOM announces that from today STREET FIGHTER 6 can accommodate And, twenty-first playable character from the title's roster available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It will be possible to find Ed in all game modes, including World Tour, where he will appear in the guise of Maestro. Below you will find more information.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Ed Launch Trailer

Ed, the 21st playable character in Street Fighter™ 6, is now available! Milan (February 27, 2024) – Face Ed, the boxer with psychotic powers, the brand new and 21st character added to the roster of Street Fighter™ 6 starting today on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam! And he's now available in all three game modes, where players can face him in Fighting Ground, grow their bond with him as the latest Master added to the World Tour, and equip their avatar with the boxer's fluid moves in Battle Hub. A number of battle balance changes are also coming. Please note that a major balance update is expected during the year. Other new content and updates coming to the game alongside Ed's release include: World Tour Added Ed's master missions

Fighting Ground Added Ed's story to Arcade mode

Shop Shop now includes Ed 2 outfit, Ed 3-10 colors

Starting today, players can unlock Ed if they own or purchase the Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, the Ultimate Edition, the Year 1 Character/Ultimate Pass, or they can purchase Ed individually for 350 Fighter Coins which also includes his Outfit 1 and colors 1 and 2. There's still tons of new content to look forward to with Akuma and much more coming in Street Fighter 6 in the next months!

Source: CAPCOM via PLAION