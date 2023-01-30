Thea Trinidad, also known as Zelina Vega among WWE fans, is the latest addition to Street Fighter 6’s roster of in-game commentators, Capcom has announced. Longtime Street Fighter fan Thea is a current WWE Superstar, self-proclaimed gamer and no stranger to the Street Fighter franchise, and even attended WWE’s Royal Rumble over this weekend in San Antonio, Texas. playing as Juri, one of the game’s female wrestlers. “I’ve been an avid gamer since I was a kid and a huge fan of Street Fighter,” Trinidad said. “I still remember epic matches with my brother and always beat him with my favorite character Vega. It is surreal to be a part of this amazing franchise now and I am honored and grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Street Fighter 6’s live commentary feature incorporates the voices of famous commentators and personalities from the Fighting Game Community (FGC) to narrate matches as they unfold. Recently announced play-by-play commentators include Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez, Ryutaro “Aru” Noda, Kosuke Hiraiwa and Steve “TastySteve” Scott, with a commentary tag team including HE Demone Kakka and James “jchensor” Chen. This feature will support subtitles in 13 languages. Street Fighter 6 will be available on June 2 of this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.