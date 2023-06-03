The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Street Fighter 6 for PlayStation 5 and PS4. The reported discount is €15, or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 74.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “As fans of fighting games, it is difficult for us to conceive a better title than Street Fighter 6 in the genre. The new incarnation of the historic Capcom series is exceptional in practically every aspect, a sort of extraordinary “mea culpa” for the problems of the predecessor at launch.The combat system is very deep and layered – in addition to offering a truly competitive option even for newbies – the tutorials are so complete that they represent a small encyclopedia of the genre, the singleplayer modes will occupy hours of your time effortlessly, and the competitive online experience felt as solid as ever. Minor flaws in the World Tour and a yet-to-be-decided balance are utter nothings when faced with a title of this appalling quality. Even in the tough arena of virtual beating, Capcom she’s completely reborn.”