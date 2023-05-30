After a long time of waiting, Street Fighter 6 is practically just around the corner, and that means that a few days before its launch, the reviews from the press arrived. Well, the score is already present on the page of Metacriticand it is interesting to know that he is not doing badly at all with the media in general.

Currently the video game Capcom it has an average of 92, implying that it is an experience that goes beyond what is acceptable, and that means that the video game would have redeemed the saga after the first impression of its predecessor. To this is added that the way of world tour it has not been taken so severely for the final qualification.

Among the comments that most coincide is the part of the gameplay that feels agile but also preserves the classic part of the franchise, it is even mentioned that the roster of new characters is an acceptable balance with those we already know. For its part, the graphics part is highlighted due to the physics and aspects of the fighters.

It is worth mentioning that Street Fighter 6 It could establish a new beginning for the competitive part of the saga, since for now the tournaments are taking place with installments prior to the fifth game. So it’s a matter of waiting to see if Capcom is going to establish this game as the only one that enters official competitions like the EVO.

Remember that it will be available on June 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: Capcom seems to be in a new era of joy, and it is that the game they release is the game that becomes a hit. Of course, for this year it is already the last strong launch by the company, since Exoprimal is emerging as a more secondary product.