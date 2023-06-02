street fighter 6 it got great reviews all over the world and PC audiences also reacted well to the release of the fighting game. Through SteamDB we can see that Capcom’s work has obtained a record of 65,873 concurrent players (data updated at the time of writing, record obtained around 08:00 Italian time on 2 June). Not only is this a remarkable achievement, but it is the all-time record for any fighting game on Steam.

As directed by Benji-Sales via Twitter (which reports an older figure, stuck at 64,000 concurrent players), Street Fighter 6 has far surpassed any Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter saga games.

As indicated, the peak of contemporary players the highest was previously held by Mortal Kombat 11, which however had stopped at only 35,147 users. Street Fight 6 almost doubled the record. It is also not impossible that the figure will increase even more over the weekend, a period during which more people usually have time to play.

Clearly the number of contemporary players it is not the only relevant data. A lot will also depend on actual sales and long-term player support, but for the moment the impression is that Street Fighter 6 is a great success.

