Capcom presented all modes gameplay and functionality battle damage during the Showcase dedicated to street fighter 6 broadcast last night. The new episode of the fighting game series is confirmed as quite rich in terms of content.

As we know, the single player modes of Street Fighter 6 must be downloaded separately, but beyond this detail it seems that the playful offer of the Capcom title will be more substantial than in the past. Here are the modes available:

Arcade Mode , the classic single player in which we will be able to face opponents controlled by the CPU and discover more about the various fighters. By completing it with each character we will be able to unlock wonderful illustrations in the Gallery and upload the score to the online leaderboards.

versus to play against the CPU or other users by creating teams of five characters with the ability to customize matches according to stipulations such as Single Elimination, Doubles and Teams.

Extreme Battle , clashes based on specific rules that we will have to follow but also fun features such as the Running Bulls or our special version of hot potatoes. Ideal for learning more about the core mechanics or for messing around at a party.

Custom Room rooms created to challenge other players with the possibility to select between One on One, Extreme Battle or Training and include a maximum of sixteen users at a time.

Ranked Matches, Ranked matches featuring a new scoring system to avoid penalizing players too much for reaching certain leagues.

Capcom has also introduced the novelty of Battle Damage, a graphic feature that shows sweat and wounds on the body of the characters depending on the outcome of the battle. However, it will only be available within some offline modes.