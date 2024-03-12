CAPCOM announces that the DLC of Akuma For STREET FIGHTER 6 will be available during the spring. The download is included in the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition It is in the Season Pass of year 1.

Like all DLC releases so far, Akuma will be available in modes Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. More details will come soon, as well as first clues about the contents of the second year. We remind you that STREET FIGHTER 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Akuma teaser trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu