The roster of playable characters of STREET FIGHTER 6 expands today with the arrival of AKInew DLC for the first season of additional content that can be used in all modes and adopted as Master in the mode World Tour.

Let’s see below the trailer featuring this lethal warrior, after which more information is available. STREET FIGHTER 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Let’s see below the new gameplay trailer dedicated to this character.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Aki Launch Trailer

AKI is available today in the Street Fighter™ 6 roster Milan (27 September 2023) – The spooky season is approaching, so it’s the perfect time to introduce AKI to the roster of Street Fighter™ 6. Available today on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series AKI’s dangerously poisonous moves in Battle Hub and challenge other players in Fighting Ground. To check out the AKI launch trailer, visit the channel YouTube. For all the latest information and assets from Street Fighter 6visit the Street Fighter 6 official website and the Capcom Press Center. New content and updates coming to the game alongside the release of AKI include: World Tour Added AKI Master Missions, new NPCs and new environments.

Fighting Ground Added AKI story to Arcade Mode.

Battle Hub Hub Goods Shop now includes AKI Outfit 2, AKI colors 3-10 and Street Fighter League avatar gear. The Hub Goods store now includes AKI Outfit 2, AKI Colors 3-10, and Street Fighter League Avatar Accessories.

General Support for Latin American Spanish in subtitles and other text has been added, making it the 14th supported game language. Custom settings have been added for viewing rooms and the functionality of Training mode has been expanded. To prevent accidental Super Arts from being performed, the recognition time of some Super Arts commands has been reduced. Due to this change, players must enter their commands faster or the Super Art may not execute. Other miscellaneous bug fixes and fixes; the full patch notes are available here.

Starting today, players can unlock AKI by owning or purchasing the Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, the Ultimate Edition, the Year 1 Character Pass/Ultimate pass or by purchasing AKI individually for 350 Fighter Coins along with his Outfit 1 and colors 1 and 2. Players can try out the new character for free for one hour – if any they dare – by redeeming a Rental Fighter ticket, obtainable in the game’s Fighting Pass. There’s still tons of new content to look forward to with Ed, Akuma and more coming to Street Fighter 6 in Year 1!

Source: CAPCOM via PLAION