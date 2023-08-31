Capcom has announced the release date of AKIthe second DLC character from street fighter 6. It will be available from September 27, 2023 and is included in the Deluxe Edition and Year 1 Character Pass of the game. The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailer that gives us a taste of the fighting style of this new fighter.

AKI is a totally new character for the series who makes her debut in Street Fighter 6. She is a FANG’s disciplethe evil poison master who first appeared in Street Fighter 5, inheriting some of his poisonous abilities.

Thanks to world tour mode players can learn more about the character and her interest in the evil organization Shadaloo, as well as help her get her hands on a medicinal herb by exploring the new Tian Hong Yuan location, where it will also be possible to learn her deadly moves for our custom avatar .

Besides quick combos with punches and kicks, AKI’s fighting style includes dark techniques based on poison. For example, he can throw his nails at opponents and use them as chains, poisoning them. When an enemy is already intoxicated this attack will cause an explosion and create an opening to initiate combos. The moveset also includes bubbles and pools of poison, as well as a deadly technique that hits the opponent’s pressure points by injecting a poisonous liquid.