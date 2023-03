Through a new trailer, the last commentator was revealed for Street Fighter 6. It is about the Japanese actress Hikaru Takahashi. Who you can now hear commenting on the fights in Japanese. Her inclusion brings the number of commenters to eight.

The existence of subtitles for these commentators in 13 languages ​​was also discussed and it was revealed that Street Fighter 6 will participate in the 2023 season of the Capcom Pro Tour.

