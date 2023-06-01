Coming tomorrow, June 2nd, street fighter 6 has already conquered the critics, including us, as you can read in ours review. CAPCOM has unveiled what will be the classic and alternative costumes of the eighteen characters of the basic roster included in the game, which pThey will be unlocked through the mode World Tour or purchasedas revealed by the official site of the game. We can see them in action in the new trailer below: series veterans ei Street Fighter II World Warrior will be able to count on their costumes seen in previous episodes of the series, while new entries will be able to count on brand new designs.

street fighter 6 will be available from tomorrow on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Street Fighter 6 – Alternate Costumes Trailer

Source: CAPCOM