Capcom presented with a trailer The World Tour and the Avatar Battletwo of the contents that we will find in street fighter 6 and which will strongly characterize the renewed structure of the Capcom-branded fighting game, which this time promises a lot of substance.

Shown with a trailer last September, the Street Fighter 6 World Tour will feature a new scenario, Nayshall: a developing fictitious Asian nation in which we will be able to meet iconic Masters and experience the world of Street Fighter at the command of one of the avatars we have created.

We will be able to visit this place, as well as Metro City, in the context of a completely new single-player based story mode, in which some characters have also been introduced RPG elements: we will have to consume objects and food during fights or in certain places to recover vitality, acquire advantages or inflict disadvantages, for example.

As our avatar will level up, we will be able to obtain skill points to be spent within a skill tree, in fact, which will allow us to further customize the repertoire of moves of the character we control, so as to adapt it perfectly to our approach.

We can also become students of our favorite Masterswhich include the eighteen characters available at launch, learning their fighting style and special moves, solidifying bonds with them by giving them gifts and completing missions, and unlocking new cutscenes as rewards.

We will finally have access to the Avatar Battle, in fact avatar fights which take place within the Battle Hub and in which we will be able to test the characters we have created, their fighting techniques and the upgrades obtained against ever new opponents.