Capcom released a video with thegameplay preview Of AKIthe second DLC character from Street Fighter 6 releasing September 27, 2023, included in the Deluxe Edition and Year 1 Character Pass.

Unlike the previous gameplay, this one shows pure gameplay, i.e. without editing cuts or other artifices. Let’s see it:

As already explained in the past, AKI is a completely new character in the Street Fighter series. A disciple of FANG, the master of poison seen in Street Fighter 5, she possesses some of his abilities, although she is much more sinuous and sharp in combat.