Capcom released a video with thegameplay preview Of AKIthe second DLC character from Street Fighter 6 releasing September 27, 2023, included in the Deluxe Edition and Year 1 Character Pass.
Unlike the previous gameplay, this one shows pure gameplay, i.e. without editing cuts or other artifices. Let’s see it:
As already explained in the past, AKI is a completely new character in the Street Fighter series. A disciple of FANG, the master of poison seen in Street Fighter 5, she possesses some of his abilities, although she is much more sinuous and sharp in combat.
A poisonous character
AKI will also receive attention in the mode World Tourwith which players will be able to find out why she came into contact with the Shadaloo organization.
In combat AKI is characterized by quick combos with punches and kicks, seasoned with a lot of poison. Then we can admire her as she launches her chain nails, causing intoxicated enemies to explode. There is no shortage of bubbles and poisonous pools to season his lethal repertoire.
As mentioned, AKI is the second downloadable character of Street Fighter 6, which follows Rashid. After her will come Ed (autumn 2023) and Akuma (spring 2024).
