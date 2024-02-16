Andthe new character of Street Fighter 6was presented by Capcom with a panoramic trailer which goes into detail about the fighter's maneuvers and his offensive and defensive possibilities.
Available starting February 27, Ed is a “boxing bad boy with psychic powers”, which describes him quite accurately: his punches are devastatingas well as his special abilities.
A promising future
After Rashid and AKI, Ed is the twenty-first character to join the Street Fighter 6 roster. His debut will be accompanied by an unprecedented scenarioRuined Lab, set in a ruined Shadaloo laboratory.
However, we are still at the beginning of post-launch support which promises great things and heralds a bright future for the new episode of the Capcom series. Have you read our review of Street Fighter 6?
