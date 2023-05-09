Surprisingly, Capcom did a welcome gift to all Street Fighter fanswho certainly await with great trepidation the official release of the sixth chapter, set for June 2nd.

As stated by the official Street Fighter Twitter account, fans will be able to test 8 characters from the final game and experience some of the features online in the second open beta of the title.

The time period that will affect will be as follows: from 19 to 21 of the month of May. This means that the beta will anticipate the official release of the full title by a few days.

The beta will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with Steam: contains many more elements than a simple demoso we highly recommend you give it a try!

The players who will have access to this exclusive beta they can try: Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Item Shop, DJ Booth, Photo Spot, Extreme Battles, Game Center, and Challenges.

It will also be possible create your own avatar which, however, cannot be loaded into the full version of the game. While the playable characters they will be: Luke, Jamie, Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, Guile, Ryu and Ken.

We remind you that Street Fighter VI will be released on next generation consoles and PC (Steam) on June 2 of this year.