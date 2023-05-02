Exactly one month until the launch of street fighter 6 on PC and consoles and to while away the wait we offer you the gameplay videos 23 minutes long of in-depth analysis made by Game Informer on the mode World Tourthe most important addition to the new iteration of Capcom’s fighting game series.

In World Tour players have to create a virtual avatar using a rich editor to define their facial and body features, as well as their fighting style. Once done they will be able to explore various locations, challenge other wrestlers led by the CPU or created by other players.

There will also be the opportunity to interact with historical Street Fighter characters, such as Ryu and Chun-Liwho will act as martial arts masters for the players, with the possibility of unlocking their iconic moves for our character by completing the challenges they will offer us.

If you haven’t already done so, you can try Street Fighter 6’s Word Tour mode before launch thanks to the free demo available for all platforms. It will not be possible to transfer the progress made in the demo, but in return you will be able to keep the avatar you created.

Before leaving we remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available from June 2nd for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Just a few hours ago we published our latest test before the review.