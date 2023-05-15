There are still a few weeks until the launch of street fighter 6but Capcom wants players to be prepared to battle it out in the ring via a series of gameplay videos introductions to the various wrestlers in the game. This time it’s the turn of Chun-Liof which you are offered an overview of his moves and fighting style.

As explained in the video, “thehigh speed of Chun-Li gives her virtually unlimited ways to attack, with a moveset that’s perfect for punishing your opponent’s overtures.” In addition, the fighter also has a whole repertoire of quick (poke), ranged and anti-air attacks ideal for countering a any opposing offensive.

For the rest, Chun-Li’s fighting style will be very familiar to longtime Street Fighter fans, given that we are talking about the first female character, introduced for the first time in the second chapter, as well as one of the most important and appreciated by players.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 starting June 2, 2023. Just a few hours ago a similar gameplay video dedicated to Ryu’s moveset and technical analysis arrived of Digital Foundry of the demo.