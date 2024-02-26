On the occasion of the imminent debut of And within the roster of Street Fighter 6 A video has arrived from IGN which includes new gameplay sequences of this new fighter along with a series of details on his fighting style and the changes made compared to the previous game, via an interview with director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto.
For example, we learned that Street Fighter 6's Ed it will be slightly lower of his counterpart in Street Fighter 5, as the developers realized they had made him too “macho”.
“In terms of the visual aspect of Ed, in terms of his design in Street Fighter 5, he came across as a little more macho and with a bigger physique than what they wanted to achieve. For Street Fighter 6, we were able to better define these aspects,” Nakayama said.
Furthermore, from the interview we find out that Ed's fighting style in Street Fighter 5 was the precursor of the modern control scheme introduced in the new iteration of the series.
“It was an experiment for the developers while working on Street Fighter 5 to make Ed the prototype for the modern controls we see in Street Fighter 6.” However, His move range has been updated compared to the previous title. This is not a complete replica of what you see in Street Fighter 5. We have made some changes. We've made some changes and updates so that its modern controls in Street Fighter 6 are fun and convincing.”
A punch-only moveset
As for Street Fighter 6, Ed inherited much of his old boxing-based fighting style, but with some important innovations, such as the fact that now he does not perform any kicks and the button dedicated to these moves is now dedicated to wide-ranging jabs.
“And he is strong in close-range combat with his pugilistic fighting style. He has many combos. Unlike his moveset in Street Fighter 5, he no longer has kick moves. It's all punches. His kick moves became these flashing jabs with good reach. So not only is he strong in close combat, but he is also talented in terms of medium-range attacks,” added Nakayama.
“However, he shines the most when facing the opposing character and has a lot of unique combos, only possible thanks to Ed. We advise you to be aggressive. Get on the pitch and show what you can do.”
We remind you that Ed will be available in Street Fighter 6 starting tomorrow, Tuesday 27 February. It will be available to buyers of the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Year 1 Pass.
