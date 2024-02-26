On the occasion of the imminent debut of And within the roster of Street Fighter 6 A video has arrived from IGN which includes new gameplay sequences of this new fighter along with a series of details on his fighting style and the changes made compared to the previous game, via an interview with director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto.

For example, we learned that Street Fighter 6's Ed it will be slightly lower of his counterpart in Street Fighter 5, as the developers realized they had made him too “macho”.

“In terms of the visual aspect of Ed, in terms of his design in Street Fighter 5, he came across as a little more macho and with a bigger physique than what they wanted to achieve. For Street Fighter 6, we were able to better define these aspects,” Nakayama said.

Furthermore, from the interview we find out that Ed's fighting style in Street Fighter 5 was the precursor of the modern control scheme introduced in the new iteration of the series.

“It was an experiment for the developers while working on Street Fighter 5 to make Ed the prototype for the modern controls we see in Street Fighter 6.” However, His move range has been updated compared to the previous title. This is not a complete replica of what you see in Street Fighter 5. We have made some changes. We've made some changes and updates so that its modern controls in Street Fighter 6 are fun and convincing.”