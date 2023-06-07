According to the youtuber Max of the Triple KO channel, to save street fighter 5 since bankruptcy, were i DLCs. More precisely the new ones costumeswhich sold very well and justified and financed the continued development of the game.

If there hadn’t been Capcom would have probably halted development after six months, in the face of truly disappointing sales, with the entire series at risk.

Max is known to know the Street Fighter series very well, as well as having direct contacts within Capcom, so much so that his information on the matter is considered very reliable. Find his speech in the video below, starting at 48:50.

Triple KO has revealed the information prompted by a question on the excessive cost of Street Fighter V DLC. According to what he was told, quite simply the game would not have continued without those DLCs.

After all, it is now known how difficult it is to settle accounts with video games triple a, whose production costs have become very high. It must be said that Street Fighter 5 was received particularly badly by the public, due to the lack of content and the initial problems accessing the servers. In any case, if Street Fighter 6 has managed to satisfy everyone today, we also owe it to the costumes of Street Fighter V.