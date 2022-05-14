Some Japanese pharmacies give away gods drug prescription booklets with drawn above Chun-Lithe fighter introduced by Capcom with Street Fighter 2self-declared the strongest woman in the world.

In Japan, pharmacists write down the drugs purchased by patients on the so-called okusuri techo, which can be translated as “medicine diary”. It is a simple booklet on which the medicines purchased are written. In case the customer does not have an okusuri techo or has forgotten it, the pharmacists will give him one as a gift. The reason is simple: they are obliged to mark the medicines, so they cannot do otherwise.

Three pharmacies in Fukuoka, which are not part of a single chain, have adopted these booklets with Chun-Li on them. drawn by the legendary illustrator Akira “Akiman” Yasudathe author of the character design for Street Fighter 2, for a very noble reason.

How was this collaboration born? Pharmacies asked Akiman to make special okusuri techo that were less anonymous, to revive people’s spirits weakened by the pandemic. It should be specified that Capcom has given its endorsement to the project, which therefore enjoys official status.

The initiative seems to have had some success, so much so that booklets with Ryu and Ken. In the pharmacy, yes, but by opening the doors with the Spinning Bird Kick.