Street fashion | A man from Espoo walks in shabby Crocs, because they became a surprising counter-current trend

Crocs, which have made a comeback, are easy-to-use trendy footwear. When the weather cools down, the most sworn “croccaaters” combine the style with wool socks, says 21-year-old Jaakko Takala.

Mostly plastic buns, formerly known as gardening and cottage shoes, have made a return to the street scene this year.

Crocs and Crocs imitations have become trendy basic footwear, especially among young people, says the 21-year-old from Espoo Jaakko Takala.

Previously, he has only used Crocs as sauna slippers. Last winter, however, Takala noticed that a couple of her friends started using them, and she got excited to get cheap imitations from Prisma herself.

“I found that they are also quite practical as leisure shoes. The process is much faster than normal putting on shoes,” he says.

Jaakko Takala, 21, wears Crocs as leisure shoes.

Crocs however, according to Takala, they are not just easy-to-use slippers, but surprisingly also have deeper themes.

First of all, according to him, it is a kind of countercurrent trend, in the same way as ripped jeans were back in the day. The more worn-in Crocs model shoes, the better.

Takala’s own cheap shoes are white and dirty in places. In addition, another rear bracket has come off while cycling, which Takala has repaired with a cable tie. The slight jaggedness only increases the street credibility of the slippers, he estimates.

“Perhaps it has its roots somehow in the fact that nowadays many people are looking for a down-to-earth look.”

Takala’s Crocs fell apart while cycling and she fixed them with a cable tie.

The fact that the users of Crocs, which are full of holes, are at the mercy of the weather also speaks of the down-to-earthness. As the weather cools down, the most sworn “croccaaters” have combined the style with woolen socks, and they can be worn even on freezing days, says Takala.

“The trend includes a kind of being at the mercy of nature. I myself have started checking weather forecasts after the rain once surprised me and my socks got completely wet,” he says.

“But it’s only natural and part of life. I think this certain experience of returning to nature is the best thing about croccas.”

When the weather gets colder, you should combine wool socks with Crocs, says Jaakko Takala.

Fashion house Balenciaga has designed its own luxury collection of Crocs, and the expensive loafers have been seen on the feet of many public figures, the singer About Justin Bieber model To Kendall Jenner.

Balenciaga’s version of Crocs was seen in 2017 at the fashion house’s own fashion show and later at Paris Fashion Weeks. The thick-soled shoes had gaudy plastic decorations attached to them.

Clothes that look ordinary can even cost hundreds of euros these days, if only they were made by a certain top fashion house. Balenciaga’s Crocs used to cost close to a thousand euros.

HS wrote Crocs’ rise to fashion weeks and on the feet of celebrities in June.

In Takala’s opinion, however, the trend that has already become mainstream is ultimately very inclusive, as the cheapest imitations can be found at Market for a few euros. Few people even see Balenciaga’s luxury slippers.

“In many fashion phenomena, the clothes are relatively expensive and, as it were, status symbols. Anyone can participate in this trend, regardless of their financial situation.”

Crocs were seen, for example, at the Flow festival held in Helsinki in August. According to Jaakko Takala, especially colorful Crocs are popular now.