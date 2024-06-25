At Amsterdam central station, a street dweller named Hadjer Al Ali, found a wallet with an amount of 2,000 euros (approximately 9 million Colombian pesos), which he decided to hand over to the police, showing his level of honesty that was recognized and awarded by the local authorities of that city.

According to the criteria of

Despite the temptation that such a large sum of money could represent for anyone, Hadjer He didn’t hesitate to do the right thing. The wallet did not have any identification document or a telephone number that would allow the owner to be located. Instead of keeping the money, Hadjer decided to go to the police station nearest and hand over the wallet with all its contents intact.

A sailor recovered his wallet, 53 years after losing it at work in Antarctica. Today he is 91 years old and did not remember leaving her there. Photo:iStock Share

Who is the person who handed over the wallet?

According to social networks, Hadjer Al Ali, of 33 years, has lived on the streets of Amsterdam for the last 18 months. Every day he follows a routine in which he collects plastic bottles to exchange them for money, subsisting on the little he gets. However, his life took an unexpected turn when, on one of his usual rounds, he found an abandoned wallet. Upon opening it, he discovered that it contained approximately 2,000 euros.

Recognized for his honesty

The police officers, surprised by Hadjer’s honesty, They counted the money and confirmed the amount he had declared. The wallet indeed contained 2,000 euros, a considerable sum that could have changed Hadjer’s life. Moved by his act of integrity, the agents decided to reward him. “The honesty must be rewarded,“declared local authorities.

As a token of gratitude and recognition, the police presented Hadjer with the award ‘Silver Thumb’ along with a gift voucher worth 50 euros (approximately $53.4). Furthermore, they explained that if no one claims the wallet within a year, the money will be delivered to Hadjer, giving you a chance to improve your situation in the future.

In a video broadcast by the local media De Stentor, Hadjer expressed his philosophy of life, ensuring that He always returns what he finds. He expressed his hope that the owner of the wallet can offer him a job or a place to live, signaling his desire to find stability and an opportunity to reintegrate into society.

Capture of the video broadcast in local media. Photo:Stentor DS Share

This act of honesty has captured the attention of the local community and beyond, highlighting a powerful contrast between Hadjer’s situation and your choice to act with integrity. In a world where negative news often dominates the headlines, Hadjer Al Ali’s story resonates as a reminder of kindness and honesty that still exist in humanity.

Live on the street

Life on the street is hard and full of challenges. Hadjer, like many others in his situation, faces daily difficulties to survive. The opportunity to find such a large sum of money could have been a temptation for anyone in his position, but Hadjer showed that principles can prevail even in the circumstances. more difficult.

Local authorities have praised his behavior and hope his story inspires others. The police have also highlighted the importance of recognize and support to those who, like Hadjer, show a commitment to the values ​​and moralitydespite personal adversities.

DANIELA GUTIÈRREZ MUNAR

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS