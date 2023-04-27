Street dust | The police start fining wrong tires in the center of Helsinki

Studded tires cause a large part of the wear and tear on city streets and road markings.

Police will start the targeted monitoring of studded tires in Helsinki on Friday.

Individual patrols have already stopped cars with studded tires throughout the spring, says the head of Helsinki’s traffic control function, chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein.

Pasterstein says that some motorists have been given notices as needed.

“But on Friday, a targeted surveillance, a so-called raid, will begin. Now studded tires are dealt with by traffic offense fees.”

According to Pasterstein, case-by-case judgment is used in supervision.

“Some may have a use for studded tires if they are going north. But if you move in Helsinki, and there are no grounds for using studded tires, a traffic violation fee of one hundred euros will be recorded.”

The Helsinki police will supervise the use of studded tires until autumn.

Current the Road Traffic Act gives motorists even more discretion in the use of winter tires.

It is no longer necessary to change winter tires at a certain time. Now they have to be used between November and March, if the weather requires it.

Helsinki the city’s goal is to clearly increase the share of friction tires in winter tires. Studded tires cause a large part of the wear and tear on city streets and road markings.

In September of last year, Läpiajo on studded tires was banned in Lönnrotinkatu, the first in Finland. The studded tire ban is part of a three-year experiment by the city of Helsinki. The purpose is to find out, among other things, how the ban affects the prevalence of friction tires and air quality.

According to the city, the number of studded tires on Lönnrotinkatu decreased as a result of the ban. In addition, according to the city’s data, the number of studded tires also decreased in Helsinki as a whole.

There is so much street dust in the busiest streets in the spring that it is harmful to health. Based on the reports, on average up to half of the street dust originates from the road surface, which is mainly removed by studded tires.

Today, the share of studded tires in Helsinki is about 65 percent. Helsinki’s goal is to reduce the share of studded tires to 30 percent.