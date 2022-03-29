Tragedy in Padua, a man overwhelms a pram and drags it for several meters: a 3-month-old baby died

A dramatic car accident occurred yesterday, Monday 28 March. Unfortunately, a man driving his car overwhelmed a wheelchair and despite the desperate intervention of the health workers, for the newborn of just 3 months, there was nothing to do. Mom is in shock now.

A heartbreaking story that broken hearts of thousands of people. At the moment the police forces intervened on the spot, are working to reconstruct the exact one dynamic what happened.

According to information released by the local media, the tragedy took place around 15.30 of yesterday, Monday 28 March. Precisely in via del Plebiscito, a Padua.

They were near a roundabout, opposite a supermarket. Mom had gone out with the little one to make one walk. Everything seemed to proceed normally, when at some point it did the unthinkable.

The man driving his car, in thetake the roundabout, did not realize the woman who was walking with the little one. Just as he was crossing on pedestrian crossing.

When the driver saw the wheelchair, he tried to to brake, but his attempt resulted in nothing. Unfortunately, she has overwhelmed him and has him too dragged for several meters.

The tragic death of the newborn, overwhelmed by the car

In addition to the police, the sanitary. The latter with the hope of being able to save him, at first they revived him on the spot and immediately after, they transported in the hospital.

However, the attempts of the doctors have led to nothing. Once they arrived in the emergency room, they could not help but acknowledge the tragic death. The little heart of the little one never started beating again.

The intervening policemen are now working to rebuild theexact dynamics what happened. The mother is unharmed, but hospitalized and also the driver, did not suffer serious consequences, but they are both in shock. There will be further updates on this dramatic story.