Associations representing São Paulo’s street blocks announced this evening (5), in a report published on social networks, that they will not participate in the São Paulo Carnival, even if the event is authorized by the São Paulo city hall. The cancellation of participation occurs, according to the text, due to the lack of clarity and consensus among federal, state and municipal government institutions in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent health and social crisis.

“With more than 600 blocks regularly registered for a possible holding of our party, we are today, January 5, 2022, totally unsure about the possibility of holding our carnival, about the possible alternatives to support the entire production chain involved in the event ”, says the text of the manifesto.

The blocks also stated that they do not admit the possibility of carrying out the street carnival “in enclosed places, outdoors, such as the Autodromo de Interlagos, Memorial da América Latina, Jockey Club, Sambódromo and others”. “This is an alternative for the private sector”.

According to the communiqué, signed by the Forum of Street Carnival Blocks of São Paulo, by the Union of Street Blocks of the State of São Paulo, and by the São Paulo Women’s Carnival Committee, during the previous organization of the carnival, no blocks was included in the negotiations of planning, data collection, and health needs, “in short, nothing that the Public Power could use to approach the true protagonists of this party, which are the Street Blocks”.

The city of São Paulo has not yet decided whether to release the street carnival in the capital of São Paulo. The municipal administration has been approached, but has not yet manifested itself.

