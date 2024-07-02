Juarez City.- Residents of several subdivisions in the southeast of the city blocked a street in protest against the lack of electricity service.

These are residents of Parajes de San Juan, Urbi Villas and other surrounding areas, who blocked Monte Toledo Street in a protest due to the lack of electricity for two days and one day without water.

They indicated that they have already filed the report and currently they are not receiving any response from either the CFE or the JMAS.

Those affected said that if this situation is not resolved, they will block Manuel Talamás Camandari Avenue.