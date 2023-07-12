Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

The people of Israel are taking to the streets against the government. Resistance to Netanyahu’s plans is also growing in the army. The news ticker.

Tel Aviv – In Israel, resistance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial reform continues. On the “Day of the Disturbance” (July 11), tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba. There were a number of blockades, some of which lasted all night until Wednesday. Even parts of Ben Gurion International Airport were temporarily occupied.

But the protest in Israel was not peaceful everywhere. On the “Day of the Disturbance” violent clashes between demonstrators and police forces are said to have occurred in many places. This is reported by numerous Israeli media. The police are said to have used cavalry squadrons, water cannons and tear gas against the demonstrators. A number of people are said to have been injured. According to the authorities, around 80 people were temporarily arrested – including, according to media reports, the popular Israeli musician Aviv Geffen and an army officer.

Police operation against demonstrators in Israel controversial

The police operation against the demonstrators in Tel Aviv is apparently controversial up to the highest circles. Several ministers in Netanyahu’s government had spoken in the weeks leading up to the “Day of Disturbance” in Israel called for tougher action against demonstrators. As a result, the Tel Aviv police chief resigned last week. He had rejected tougher action.

In Tel Aviv, protests against the planned judicial reform escalate on Israel’s “Day of Disturbance”. © JACK GUEZ/AFP

The protests, which have been going on for months, are fueled by the iron will of Netanyahu’s government to push through its judicial reform against all resistance. The coalition wants to specifically weaken the independent judiciary in the country and expand its own position of power. She accuses the judges of inappropriate influence on political decisions. Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn that Israel could turn into a dictatorship. Talks about a compromise between the government and the opposition did not lead to a solution either. The changes in the law are also being made under pressure from Netanyahu’s strictly religious coalition partners.

“Day of Disturbance” in Israel probably not over yet

Even if the “Day of Disruption” is over, the opposition to Netanyahu’s government is apparently not. The umbrella organization of the trade unions in Israel (Histadrut) threatened a general strike if the “chaos in the country” were not ended and the comprehensive judicial reform was not called off.

At the same time, the demonstrators are apparently gaining support from the ranks of the military. Several hundred reservists announced that they would not take up their duties if the judicial reform were to be implemented. Instead, they will join the resistance against the Netanyahu government on the streets.

USA criticizes police action against demonstrators in Israel

The events surrounding the “Day of Disruption” in Israel have now also drawn the country’s international allies into action. The US demanded that Netanyahu protect the rights of the protesters and guarantee the right to resist. Demonstrations are “a healthy part of a vibrant democracy,” the White House said. (dil/dpa)