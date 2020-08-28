The “Louise Michel”, funded and decorated by the famous street artist, has already rescued 89 people in the Mediterranean Sea.

Street artist Banksy has funded a new ship to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean, which is already in the area and has rescued 89 people. Named after 19th-century French anarchist “Louise Michel,” the ship decorated with the British artist’s graffiti left on August 18 from the Spanish port of Borriana, near Valencia, revealed on Thursday night in Friday the British newspaper The Guardian.

It was chartered in the greatest secrecy, and on Thursday recovered 89 people, including 14 women and two children, in the central Mediterranean according to this newspaper, which does not specify the exact position of the boat. “He is now looking for a safe seaport to disembark passengers or transfer them to a European Coast Guard vessel“.

Yesterday morning, #LouiseMichel responded to a distress call from #Moonbird recognition air plane.

89 people were rescued and brought on board Louise Michel. The survivors need a Place of Safety now.#SolidarityAndResistance pic.twitter.com/HWde3hYFqT – LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 28, 2020

On its twitter account, the ship also posted a photo, “in a very rough sea“, from an aid operation Tuesday to Sea-Watch 4, another humanitarian ship of the NGOs Médecins Sans Frontières and Sea-Watch, present in the area since mid-August.

“GO! (in French in the text) a boat sponsored by Banksy and painted by him, an experienced team from all over Europe, the Louise-Michel has already secured two rescue operations from the Sea-Watch4 and has now saved 89 people by him -even. We are delighted with this pink reinforcement!“, for its part published the NGO Sea-Watch on twitter. The Sea-Watch 4 has so far carried out three rescues, recovering on board more than 200 people.

The MV Louise Michel just refueled after the first successful rescue operations last week and is now going to a standby position, fully ready to rescue. #DefendSolidarity #LouiseMichel pic.twitter.com/64UGtZoHlC – LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 25, 2020

The Guardian has exclusively published several photos of Louise Michel, painted in pink and white, with graffiti clearly by Banksy of a little girl in a life jacket wielding a heart-shaped buoy.

The crew is made up of ten members, “European activists with a long experience of search and rescue at seaIts captain is Pia Klemp, a German human rights activist, known to have driven several other rescue ships, including the Sea-Watch 3. She is still under investigation by the Italian justice system , for “help with illegal immigration” especially.

The boat is a former French customs vessel. At 31 meters long, it is smaller in size but considerably faster than the usual NGO ships operating in the area, allowing it to overtake the Libyan coast guard. The artist would not be on board, assures the Guardian, which adds that the whole operation was mounted between London, Berlin and Borriana.

Banksy’s graffiti on the ship “Louise Michel”, showing a little girl in a life jacket wielding a heart shaped buoy. (HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

According to the Guardian, Banksy contacted Pia Klemp in September 2019 and the young woman initially believed it was a hoax. “Hello Pia, I read your story in the papers. You look like a badass“, he wrote to her in an email, quoted by the newspaper.”I’m an artist from UK working on the migrant crisis obviously I can’t keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something like that? Please let me know“, said this message, signed” Banksy “.

Pia Klemp believes that Banksy solicited her for her political engagement: “I do not see the rescue at sea as a humanitarian action, but as part of an anti-fascist fight“she told The Guardian.

The ten sailors of the “Louise Michel” all say “anti-racist and anti-fascist activists in favor of radical political changes“, specifies the Guardian.For Claire Faggianelli, participant in the project, it is about “awaken European consciousness“.

According to Lea Reisner, a nurse in charge of the rescue operations, the project is “first anarchist, since he intends to defend the convergence of struggles for social justice, including the rights of women and LGBTIQ, racial equality, the rights of migrants, the defense of the environment and the rights of animals“. And”since it is a feminist project, only female crew members are authorized to speak on behalf of Louise Michel“, underlines the Guardian.

This announcement comes as the year 2020 is marked by an upsurge in boats in the central Mediterranean, the deadliest migratory route in the world for candidates for exile to Europe, mainly from Libya and the United States. Neighboring Tunisia.

More than 300 migrants have perished this year attempting the crossing, but the figure could actually be much higher, estimates the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Many small migrant boats, mainly Tunisians, notably docked all summer on the Italian island of Lampedusa, in the south of Sicily. The last ship to return from the central Mediterranean, the Ocean Viking – chartered by SOS Méditerranée – has been immobilized since early July by the Italian authorities “for technical reasons“after disembarking in Sicily with 180 migrants.