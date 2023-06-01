Street Art | The municipal politician was surprised when Oulu’s legendary “shit town” was covered with paint

The wall writing on Uusellakatu is covered with paint at regular intervals. The locals trust that it will always reappear on the wall from somewhere.

Oulu Since the 1980s, “shit town” has been written on the wall of Valkealinna’s house. This morning, however, fresh white paint had appeared on top of the wall writing, under which only faint traces of the legendary text written with spray paint could be seen.

“I looked for a moment, the wall is completely white,” describes a person from Rovaniemi who was on a business trip to Oulu Mikkel Näkkäläjärviwho was so amazed by what he saw that he wrote about it to Twitter. Näkkäläjärvi is a municipal politician in Rovaniemi.

Näkkäläjärvi has been visiting Oulu almost every week for the past three years, during which graffiti has been in its familiar place. Näkkäläjärvi’s workplace is located at the same address as the wall inscription, i.e. at Uusikatu 22.

Famous graffiti Näkkäläjärvi says that he used it as a kind of guide for new people who have arrived at the premises of his workplace, the Service Industries Trade Union (Pam).

“Everyone always knows where it is. I have noticed that this is widely known. Quite often when I leave work, someone has been taking a picture of themselves in front of the text. Another similar shooting location in Oulu is the Toripolliisi statue.”

With graffiti and the statue has almost as long a sky in the history of the city. The Paska kaupunni graffiti appeared shortly after an artist from Oulu Kauko Röhkä published his song Shit city in 1986. The statue, on the other hand, was erected in 1987.

Oulu’s Toripolliisi statue was also erected in Oulu in the 1980s.

Director of the cultural heritage work of the Museum and Science Center Luup Pasi Kovalainen remember when the graffiti first appeared in the 80s. Since then it has been covered with paint several times, but somehow it always reappears on the wall.

“The writing is sometimes painted on the blanket when the house is taken care of. It always appears from somewhere – it is tenacious.”

According to Kovalainen’s information, there is no surveillance camera on the wall. You don’t necessarily even want to put something like that on it, because so far no one has been arrested for knocking on the wall.

Näkkäläjärvi also tells how many locals were convinced that graffiti would soon be back in its familiar place. His tweet on Wednesday drew comments from locals who “educated” him about the fact that graffiti always reappears somewhere.

“The people of Oulu seem to have faith in the fact that the matter will be fixed soon and within a reasonable time. One commenter stated that this is Oulu’s own Phoenix bird, which will soon rise from the white ashes.”

Several different versions of the wall writing have been seen in Oulu over the years.

Kovalainen estimates that the original version of the graffiti remained on the wall “probably for quite a long time”, but since then several different versions have been seen in the city over the years. Wall writing has long roots, Kovalainen describes.

“This can be called intangible tradition. However, it becomes material when it becomes visible on the wall,” he reflects.

According to him, the next generation will take care of the writing’s permanence. The Paska kaupunni mural is part of the history of Oulu residents, as is Röyhkä’s song.

“The people of Oulu indulge in this kind of self-flagellation. Kind of related to that. Some people who moved here from other places may have said that how can you say such a negative thing about yourself. However, the ‘shit town’ thinking is further along”, Kovalainen briefly describes.