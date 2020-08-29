Mahesh Bhatt has returned as a director after a long time. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film ‘Sadak’. Though the story of this film is brand new and it has nothing to do with the previous film but Ravi and Pooja’s character is also in this story. The previous film was well liked, although this time the trailer of the film is being released, it is facing a lot of criticism due to Sushant case.

story: Arya () Desai is the sole heir of the Group of Industries whose mother Shakuntala Desai dies under mysterious circumstances. Arya then sets out on a mission to give her justice in revenge for her mother’s murder. Arya wants to fulfill her mother’s last wish and for this she has to go to Kailash and from here the story of the film moves forward. Arya’s stepmother i.e. her maternal aunt Nandini’s mother (Priyanka Bose) and father Yogesh (Jishu Sengupta) are under the influence of a hypocrite Gyan Prakash (Makarand Deshpande), but Arya seems to bring out her reality. Arya feels that this knowledge Prakash is behind the killing of her mother. For this, Arya runs a social media campaign against hypocrites. Arya also loves a strange social media troll and musician Vishal (Aditya Roy Kapur) and goes to Kailash on her 21st birthday with him. For this, Arya has booked a train from Pooja Travels, whose driver is Ravi (). Ravi’s wife Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) is no longer in this world and is only living on her memories. Ravi and Arya become friends in the journey, after which Ravi also accompanies Arya in her mission.

Review: The story of ‘Road 2’ begins with a very sad atmosphere in which Ravi is living in the memory of his dead wife. He tries suicide but cannot. Arya also comes into Ravi’s life like a storm. Twists come quickly in the story and in this the entire screenplay of the film derails. The film’s dialogues seem old and boring to the audience. It seems that the makers have not put much effort into writing the film and they feel that the audience will watch the film only on nostalgia. A large section of the new audience has not even seen the first part of ‘Sadak’. The villagers of the film do more drama and fake the action. Known for her excellent acting, Alia Bhatt disappoints this time apart from some emotional scenes. Aditya Roy Kapur has got nothing special to do. Some of Sanjay Dutt’s emotional scenes are good but his character also has its limitations. Alia’s father as Jishu Sengupta and Dhongi Dharmaguru as Makrand Deshpande do make an impact but even a well-known artist like Makarand Deshpande has been over-acted and many of the good scenes also seem strange. Mahesh Bhatt has made good films as an excellent director but this time he is completely disappointed.

Why see: If you are still in the nostalgia of the old ‘road’, then you can see.