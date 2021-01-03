In order to be able to immunize more people with the available vaccine in a short time, there are voices to postpone the second vaccination dose. Not everyone thinks that’s good.

The vaccine manufacturer Biontech and Pfizer have communicated from the beginning that their product needs two vaccinations in order to be able to develop the full effect.

have communicated from the beginning that their product needs two vaccinations in order to be able to develop the full effect. But because this means that only half as many people can be vaccinated with the same amount of vaccine, there are considerations that second vaccination not to be carried out after three weeks.

not to be carried out after three weeks. In Great Britain this change of strategy should come very soon.

Berlin – As many as possible, as quickly as possible against that Coronavirus vaccinate: The plan of the federal government and above all of the health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) sounds simple at first. However, since the start of vaccination shortly after Christmas, various planning hurdles and pitfalls have emerged in the endeavor. Spahn had to take some criticism.

An important point: Germany must vaccinate faster. According to Robert Koch Institute 131,626 vaccinations had been reported by New Year’s Eve. In an international comparison, Germany is by no means at the top. Instead, failing deliveries made the rounds – with the Ministry of Health remedying shortly afterwards.

In short: how can we vaccinate faster? scientist see a starting point for the second vaccination. Every vaccinated person should get this so that the vaccine can develop its full effect. According to the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer this should happen after around 21 days, i.e. three weeks. Now, however, there is a debate as to whether this second injection could not simply be postponed a few weeks. Then this could vaccine can be used for other people instead of ordering the same people to the vaccination center again.

Consideration for the corona vaccination: If there is a lack of vaccine, only give the first dose

“Since the interval between the two vaccinations can very likely vary within wide limits and the protection is very good even after a vaccination, it is definitely worth considering Lack of vaccine initially prefer to give the first vaccination, ”said about Thomas Mertens, Chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) at the Robert Koch Institute.

Virologist Hendrick Streeck at a press conference in March 2020 in Düsseldorf. © imago images / Ralph Sondermann

The Bonn virologist sees it similarly Hendrik Streeck. “The data have shown that after the first vaccination, the majority of people are protected from the serious illness,” he said in the RTL “Nachtjournal”. More specifically, he says that a single vaccination will protect more than 50 percent from a severe course of Covid-19.

Peter Kremsner, Director of the Institute for Tropical Medicine at the Eberhard-Karls-Universität Tübingen, says: “If the effect of the first vaccination does not decrease quickly over time, the second vaccination could take place later, for example after six months. We do not know that, yet. This is also done with other vaccines. ”

Corona vaccination: is a huge change in strategy coming? Great Britain is showing the way

First of all, vaccinating each person only once would be drastic Change of strategy mean. It generally requires a certain amount of planning to schedule appointments per person every three weeks and always have enough vaccine available. Mertens von der Stiko therefore sees the proposal itself as an additional challenge when planning the second vaccination. Streeck also finds such a change in the Vaccination strategy would have to be carefully considered and discussed. “It’s not an easy decision, but it would be a way of vaccinating more people quickly.”

Another country, namely Great Britain, is already further in this discussion. On Wednesday, the government announced the change of strategy there. From now on, the second dose should only be administered up to twelve weeks after the first. This change applies to people who would get their second vaccination after January 4th or who have not yet been vaccinated. A report from Guardian however, according to the announcement, there are some Controversy. Mainly due to the time and effort involved in scheduling and the cancellation of previously agreed appointments, which the vaccination coordinators now have to deal with.

Vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer: Manufacturers view plans critically – data would not provide any evidence

And there is another difference to the EU, what the speed When it comes to vaccination: On the island, for which the Brexit transition period ends on New Year’s Eve, two vaccines are already approved: in addition to Biontech / Pfizer’s vaccine Comirnaty, the product from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca and the University of Oxford.

“Pfizer / BioNTech said that their vaccine was not designed to be used in two shots 12 weeks apart … ‘There are no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days,’ they said.” https://t.co/W0ouUx8xSd – James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) December 31, 2020

The manufacturers of Comirnaty don’t seem to like the idea of ​​postponing the second vaccination. In a statement from Biontech and Pfizer, from which the Guardian and quoting Reuters, it said there was no evidence that the first dose worked for more than three weeks. “Data from the phase 3 study showed that although partial protection of the vaccine appears to begin as early as twelve days after the first dose, two cans of the vaccine required to ensure maximum protection against the disease, a vaccine effectiveness of 95 percent. There is none Datawhich prove that the protection of the first dose is maintained even after 21 days, ”it says. (cibo / dpa)