ZDF shows a program with Hendrik Streeck in the middle of the AstraZeneca storm. It is like a collection of facts about the coronavirus. The virologist also speaks about concerns about corona vaccinations.

Munich / Bonn – AstraZeneca. One name, a lot to talk about. In the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, the vaccine from the Swedish-British manufacturer is thematically omnipresent. With 1.6 million vaccinations, seven people had blood clots with thrombosis as a serious side effect.

Corona pandemic without end (ZDF)? Facts with Hendrik Streeck – virologist comments on Astrazeneca

On Monday (March 15), the federal government stopped vaccinations with Astrazeneca – for the time being. The ZDF broadcast “Corona – Endless Pandemic? Facts with Hendrik Streeck “, which will be broadcast this Tuesday (March 16) at prime time, was already in the can.

Viruses know no borders.

And so the virologist said of the University of Bonn during the day on another platform for the Astrazeneca vaccine. “If the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) need more time at the moment to review these cases – the few cases, seven out of 1.6 million – then they should take the time”, Corona expert Hendrik Streeck told the station n-tv: “We want to rule out that we have frequent serious side effects in Germany.”

Corona pandemic without end (ZDF)? Facts with Hendrik Streeck – virologist gives the all-clear at Astrazeneca

The 42-year-old scientist said: “I am convinced that we will vaccinate with Astrazeneca again at the end of the week or the beginning of next week, because it has been shown that this vaccine does not lead to frequent side effects. That should create trust. “

Want an overview of the coronavirus situation “Corona – Endless Pandemic? Facts with Hendrik Streeck “ deliver – these are the essential findings from the ZDF-Broadcast:

Corona pandemic without end (ZDF)? Facts with Hendrik Streeck – the overview:

Number of unreported coronavirus infections : According to the Heinsberg study, this was five times higher in the municipality of Gangelt in North Rhine-Westphalia than the reported infections.

: According to the Heinsberg study, this was five times higher in the municipality of Gangelt in North Rhine-Westphalia than the reported infections. Transmission of the coronavirus : Mostly via droplets. According to Hendrik Streeck, however, “sometimes also via so-called aerosols. Aerosols are tiny droplets that can stand in the air for a long time and can be carried over a distance of meters ”.

: Mostly via droplets. According to Hendrik Streeck, however, “sometimes also via so-called aerosols. Aerosols are tiny droplets that can stand in the air for a long time and can be carried over a distance of meters ”. Heavy gradients : The severity of the viral load, ergo how many viruses you ingest, influences the severity of the Covid 19 disease.

: The severity of the viral load, ergo how many viruses you ingest, influences the severity of the Covid 19 disease. Long-term damage from Corona : According to Hendrik Streeck, the coronavirus can cause severe damage to the lungs, kidneys and nervous system.

: According to Hendrik Streeck, the coronavirus can cause severe damage to the lungs, kidneys and nervous system. Antibodies against the coronavirus : After six months, 10 percent of those previously infected with corona no longer had antibodies, after nine months 20 percent no longer had any antibodies.

: After six months, 10 percent of those previously infected with corona no longer had antibodies, after nine months 20 percent no longer had any antibodies. Herd immunity : The more people become immune, the slower the coronavirus will spread.

: The more people become immune, the slower the coronavirus will spread. Protection after a corona infection : The protection provided by the body’s immune response after a SARS-CoV-2 infection lasts about six to 24 months.

: The protection provided by the body’s immune response after a SARS-CoV-2 infection lasts about six to 24 months. How does a corona vaccine work : An mRNA vaccine contains a replica of a small part of the virus’ genetic make-up. This is injected into a grease wrapper. The body receives information about the real virus and can thus build antibodies. After vaccination against corona, antibodies catch the virus in the event of an infection.

: An mRNA vaccine contains a replica of a small part of the virus’ genetic make-up. This is injected into a grease wrapper. The body receives information about the real virus and can thus build antibodies. After vaccination against corona, antibodies catch the virus in the event of an infection. More dangerous viruses worldwide : According to Professor Josef Settele from Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research there are an estimated 1.7 million unknown viruses worldwide. “About half a million of these are potentially dangerous for humans. There are certainly some among them that are even more dangerous to humans than Covid-19, ”explains the scientist in the ZDF-Broadcast.

: According to Professor Josef Settele from Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research there are an estimated 1.7 million unknown viruses worldwide. “About half a million of these are potentially dangerous for humans. There are certainly some among them that are even more dangerous to humans than Covid-19, ”explains the scientist in the ZDF-Broadcast. Summary Hendrik Streeck: “Viruses know no borders. At some point a new virus will come that will pose new challenges for our global community. “

