From: Franziska Schwarz

Virologist Hendrik Streeck predicts a gradual exit from the pandemic. © Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

According to the virologist, even Omikron will lose steam in the spring: Because of higher temperatures and well-adapted vaccines. But then the rework starts.

Berlin, the a There will be no Liberation Day. Hendrik Streeck is certain about Corona. At “Markus Lanz” on January 6th, the virologist said: “It will be a gradual transition.” So many small steps towards the pre-pandemic normality. For the spring of 2022, Streeck predicted a drop in the number of infections.

But Streeck did not leave it with good news in the ZDF talk. “Then the hard work begins,” emphasized the 44-year-old head of the Virological Institute at the Bonn University Hospital. The health system must be made more crisis-proof and the vaccination campaign continued.

At RTL, Streeck said last month that due to the shortened incubation time at Omikron, an explosive increase in cases is to be expected. This could lead to problems in the health sector and the critical infrastructure – both topics that are also on the agenda of the first Corona summit in 2022.

Course of the disease at Omikron: Streeck and Drosten agree

At the same time, Streeck expressed the hope at RTL that “we will get a milder wave” because the severity of the disease has probably been lessened at Omikron. But the data is increasing – a view that his colleague Christian Drosten shared in December. Streeck and Drosten, chief virologist at the Berlin Charité, belong to the federal government’s new Corona Expert Council.

The committee is supposed to make recommendations for dealing with the corona pandemic on the basis of scientific findings. In the past, however, members had in some cases positioned themselves very differently in relation to the measures. There were differences of opinion mainly between Drosten and Streeck.

Protection against Omikron: Streeck strongly advises you to have a booster vaccination

Back to the latest “Lanz” episode: In the spring there may be a vaccine adapted to Omikron. Studies have shown that the new virus variant is more transmissible, but there are no longer as many severe courses, Streeck also said.

In this context, he described the vaccination debate as “a little out of place”. He justified this, among other things, with the fact that the current vaccines at Omikron only offer brief protection against infection. Streeck therefore promoted the booster vaccination. (frs / dpa)