He is one of the virologists in the coronavirus pandemic: Hendrik Streeck. In an interview, he now explained a problem with the pandemic and took a look into the future.

Munich – Germany has been in lockdown without interruption since November 2, 2020: closed shops, limited contacts, high incidence figures that recently fell to a lower level than in January or even December. But now the descent is stagnating again, the third wave seems to be approaching.

When the next Corona summit takes place on March 3, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel will once again decide how to proceed. However, an end to the lockdown seems out of sight for the time being, and easing is at least a possibility. But the spread of the coronavirus mutations is causing concern. Last but not least, it was Angela Merkel who spoke of a “third wave”. Meanwhile, virologist Hendrik Streeck criticized the government’s approach. Isn’t planning ahead enough?

Virologist Streeck criticizes the government’s approach: “This is dangerous”

Although Streeck is in favor of step-by-step plans that are based on the current infection situation, the criticism relates to a different point. “The problem that I see at the moment in many areas: We only live in the now instead of planning our future,” said virologist Hendrik Streeck focus.de. “It’s dangerous,” he continued. “It would be much more important to start thinking about autumn 2021 now. The advisory bodies should now develop long-term strategies instead of shimmy from lockdown to lockdown. “

But what does the future look like? By March at the latest, the numbers would rise again, according to Streeck’s forecast. In May and over the summer, however, the number of cases would remain at a low level. “And that every year. A permanent wave that, in terms of its absolute numbers, not only gets lower over the years, but also less dangerous. ”

Compared to the Reuters news agency Streeck said that the virus would become indigenous “like all other four coronaviruses”.

Corona expert Streeck: infection numbers “at some point less relevant”

In the long run, the number of infections would “at some point become less relevant”. This is used, for example, to calculate the seven-day incidence, which is a benchmark for tightening and easing. “In the long term, the question of whether someone has Covid-19 will come to the fore,” the virologist told focus.de

Ultimately, other parameters have to be taken into account. For example, Streeck names the inpatient and intensive care occupancy as well as the age of the infected and the vaccination status. But for this you need “fixed warning makers”. Another point of criticism, because so far it has not been “stipulated exactly where and to what extent we have problems with capacities”.

In January, Streeck had discussed a so-called “stress test like at the banks” with Sandra Maischberger on the ARD talk show. The proposal met with criticism. In an interview with focus.de he declared that such a test could save lives. “The point is to find out when a health system is overloaded and at what occupancy the critical limits are reached.” The background is not to actually stress the health system – but to test and ultimately analyze the system using computer simulation.

Virologist Streeck: Away from the belief “that we can stop any potential infection”

He does not want to trivialize the coronavirus, but one has to get away from the belief “that we can prevent any potential infection. We may be able to do that in summer, but not in winter. ” (mbr)