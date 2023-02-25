Streams | The ski slope opened after vandalism, the perpetrator is still being sought

The ski slope’s lift cable was broken last weekend.

With currents The Pukkivuori ski slope is in operation again after vandalism a week ago.

Pukkivuori ski center announced on Saturday, February 18, that the ski slope had to be closed, because someone had cut the cable of the ski lift.

The slope, which serves as the most important means of raising funds for the Virtain Kiekko-Karhut ice hockey club, was in danger of being closed for the week of the skiing holiday, which would have meant significant losses in addition to the damage already caused.

Thursday Pukkivuori ski center announced on its Facebook page, to the delight of the locals, that the installation of the new lift cable was underway. The new cable was received from a partner in Jämsä.

After being closed for a week, the ski slope was opened again on Saturday, when the traditional Rinnerieha event is celebrated in the ski center. The chairman of Kiekko-Karhuje Panu Iso-Hirvelä thanks the locals for their help.

“Yes, it warms the heart, what kind of reaction this caused. They helped with the lift cable and Rinnerieha offered to organize donuts,” Iso-Hirvelä tells HS by phone.

Iso-Hirvelä according to the police have received a couple of tips about the breaker of the cable, but the perpetrator has not yet been caught. The ski center promises a reward to the person who gives the decisive tip.

“It would be good to catch the guy in question and ask what the idea was behind this,” says Iso-Hirvelä.

A fundraiser is also underway to cover the losses incurred by the ski resort, as willing donors have already signed up on social media.

The police are asking for observations about what happened and possible factors. Observations can be sent to [email protected] The clues are asked to be titled “Pukkivuori 17.–18.2.2023”.