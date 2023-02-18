Streams | Someone cut the ski slope’s lift cable at night, the police are asking for observations

Breaking the cable causes suspension of slope operation and damage of several tens of thousands of euros.

Someone has broken the lift cable of the ski slope at Pukkivuori in Virroi.

The interior of Finland’s police informed on Saturday that the wire was cut between Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, the last employee of the evening had left the slope area at 8:20 p.m., and in the morning the first employee had come to work at 8:30.

The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.

“Cutting the cable will cause suspension of the slope operation and several tens of thousands of damages to the party responsible for the slope operation,” the police say in their press release.

Also Pukkivuori ski center announced the incident on its Facebook page. The ski center says that the slope has to be kept closed for the time being.

“We can only say that we are very dismayed that someone wants to do such vandalism. Our own children and young people from Virto move and spend time in Pukkivuori. – – It goes without saying that Pukkivuori would now have had the busiest ski holiday weeks of the winter – this act of vandalism will cause us significant losses,” the ski center writes.

The ski slope is maintained by Virtain Kiekko-Karhuje, and Pukkivuori’s profits cover Kiekko-Karhuje’s operations. In winter, the slope is the hockey club’s most important means of fundraising.

Police requests observations about the incident and possible factors. Observations can be sent to [email protected] The clues are asked to be titled “Pukkivuori 17. 18.2.2023”.

The ski center also asks for observations and even promises to pay “a reward that feels like a decisive tip”.

“We are doing everything we can to get the cable fixed for this winter and Pukkivuori open again,” the ski center writes.