With the addition of digital tools, the shipping sector has transformed. Spending a lot of money on package tracking systems is a big cost for shipping businesses and a major problem. Users can receive real-time updates about shipments thanks to this new tech.

Customers can easily check the status of their packages using package tracking tools. It’s a clever technique to ensure senders and recipients have a parcel update.

The Advantages of Integrating Shipping and Tracking Systems

Package tracking has become simpler and straightforward with shipping and tracking systems added to the current systems. These systems have provided several advantages in terms of shipping and tracking. Therefore, we have carefully outlined some advantages.

Growth Scalability:

Improving systems as your supply chain expands requires technical capabilities to keep up with the volume of shipments needing tracking. That’s what you can get by integrating the shipping and tracking systems.

Easy On-boarding Process:

Industry professionals don’t need to spend more time and effort to integrate cloud software and new carriers from time to time. This way, the overall process is much smoother and streamlined.

Real-Time Tracking:

The integration allows users to precisely detect the shipments and package locations within the systems. With real-time tracking, almost anyone can check the package updates.

Instant Notifications:

The latest systems provide instant notifications about shipments and package arrival times. The update is for each shipping stage of the process, allowing shipping companies to better manage their systems as required.

Proof of Delivery:

Professionals can receive digital signatures for their shipment arrives at your customer’s door. This way, there’s minimal delay in the invoice accounting cycle.

Flexible Accessibility:

Integrating tracking systems and e-commerce tracking allows users to access tracking data anytime. You can do this with the help of cloud technology, which is popular within the shipping industry. Professionals like 4PX tracking are already using it in their systems.

Centralized Platform:

After integrating the e-commerce shipments and tracking, it’s possible to view all shipments via one consolidated platform.

Customizable Configurations:

By integrating the tracking and shipment systems, professionals can change the configuration of the installed systems at will.

Common Challenges in Integrating Shipping and Tracking

Challenges are common with shipping and tracking integrations. It’s because some challenges arise now and then—requiring changes. Here’s a quick look at some of the most common challenges that might go unnoticed.

Unavailability of Right Systems

Integrating shipping and tracking requires the latest equipment that every company may not have access to. Thus, smaller shipping companies have to partner with other companies to meet their goals.

Lack of training and Understanding

The shipping industry is widely integrating its processes, but many professionals may still not know how these systems work. The services have to provide training to these professionals.

Network and System Issues

Integrating shipping requires the right network and systems, which may not always be available. Their unavailability may cause system crashes and delivery delays.

Slow Shipping Speeds

The shipping speeds may be slow if there are issues integrating shipping and tracking for e-commerce businesses. The best way to deal with it is to use centralized software to monitor the shipment processes.

Maximizing Efficiency with Automated Integration

Professionals can use automated integration to ease their shipment and tracking needs. It’s an industry practice and is now being used worldwide. It’s the one solution to resolve all the challenges related to shipping and tracking for e-commerce companies.

Bottom Line

Professionals requiring assistance with tracking and shipment should use automated integrations for better results. It will set their shipping business on the right path and help mitigate challenges before they arise.