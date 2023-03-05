I was going to start this column with the expression “it surprised me”, but that would be hypocritical. Nothing further: that many pages are dedicated to proposing alternatives to the platforms of streaming and that guides to do perfectly illegal things abound in perfectly legal media is more than predictable. Now that prices are going up, that they don’t allow account sharing and that the staff is pissed off with the same corporations to which they sold their souls in the form of data just yesterday, the mule is stretching. The fiber and Wi-Fi pirates are back. Actually, they only go back to series and movies. They never left books, as any WhatsApp group marauder knows, where news flies in flocks of PDFs before printed copies nestle in bookstores.

This only demonstrates —also without surprises— that those of us who dedicate ourselves to culture are scumbags. From the latest neighborhood wannabe to Steven Spielberg, no one deserves respect. What happens to us does not happen in the serious world. Imagine that, faced with the criminal rise in the price of electricity, the media had published advice on how to hook up to the electricity pole for free. Imagine that, given the rise in fish or gasoline, tutorials to get smuggled wild seabass in the back of the port market or geolocate black market suppliers were frequent. No one denies these activities, but they are not talked about openly.

Stealing cultural products is so accepted that not only is it hard to make the thief understand the damage he causes to the creators whom he theoretically admires, but also that they boast of the prey collected. I have already resigned. I know they don’t care about our luck and they don’t even think we should charge anything for our work. I would only ask for some decorum. Let them not brag and hide their trickery. Thank you.

