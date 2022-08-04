Streaming Services | Yle Areena has a technical fault, the cause of the fault is being investigated

Yle Areena’s videos, live broadcasts and audios cannot be watched or listened to at the moment.

Over There is a technical fault in the arena, he says Over. Videos, live broadcasts and audios cannot be viewed or listened to at the moment.

The cause of the error is currently being investigated. It is not yet known what kind of corrective measures the fault requires, says the director of the technology and development department Janne Yli-Äyhö says Yelle.

Thursday in the morning, a technical fault disrupted Yle’s radio broadcasts for several hours. The fault was fixed a little before one o’clock in the afternoon, he says Over.

The connection failure caused interruptions of varying length in Yle’s regional broadcasts, at least in Lapland, North Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Uusimaa and Kainuu.

For example, in Pohjois Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Lapland and the Yle Saami radio channel, a stuttering Yle Keski-Ostrobothnia broadcast was heard.

According to Yle, national radio news and sports news were heard during the outage via internet radio.

Yle distribution manager Olli Sipilä told Yle that there is no exact clarity about the source of the disturbance. According to him, the reason is probably related to internal communication connections.