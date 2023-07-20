Thursday, July 20, 2023
Streaming Services | The number of subscribers to Netflix, which limited the sharing of usernames, increased

July 20, 2023
Economic|Streaming services

The sharing of passwords between several people was already limited in certain areas, but in May the practice was expanded.

Streaming service Netflix’s subscriber numbers rose by nearly six million due to the company’s limited sharing of usernames around the world.

The sharing of passwords between several people was already limited in certain regions, but in May the practice was expanded to more than a hundred countries.

According to Netflix, it ended the last partial quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of almost 1.5 billion dollars, or about 1.3 billion euros.

However, the company’s turnover was lower than expected, around 8.2 billion dollars.

The experts according to Netflix is ​​in a better position than its competitors in dealing with the strike that stopped Hollywood. The actors’ and writers’ strike has halted US Hollywood film and television productions.

The screenwriters have been on strike for several months, and the US actors’ union SAG-AFTRA joined the strike last week.

“We need to end this strike so we can all move forward,” said the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

