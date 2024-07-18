Streaming Services | The number of Netflix subscribers increased by eight million

Streaming services|The increase in the number of subscribers exceeded analysts’ expectations, according to Bloomberg.

The streaming giant Netflix increased its number of subscribers by more than eight million in April-June.

There were approximately 277.7 million paid Netflix subscriptions worldwide at the end of June.

The company’s turnover grew by about 17 percent year-on-year and was about 9.6 billion dollars in the quarter that just ended. The company’s net profit was approximately 2.1 billion dollars.