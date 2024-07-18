Thursday, July 18, 2024
Streaming Services | The number of Netflix subscribers increased by eight million

July 18, 2024
in World Europe
The increase in the number of subscribers exceeded analysts’ expectations, according to Bloomberg.

The streaming giant Netflix increased its number of subscribers by more than eight million in April-June.

News agency Bloomberg’s According to

There were approximately 277.7 million paid Netflix subscriptions worldwide at the end of June.

The company’s turnover grew by about 17 percent year-on-year and was about 9.6 billion dollars in the quarter that just ended. The company’s net profit was approximately 2.1 billion dollars.

