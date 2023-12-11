Streaming Services | The EU is planning a ban on land restrictions – it will lead to “boring movies”, the directors warn

The EU banned unjustified country restrictions in online shopping in 2018. Plans to extend the ban to streaming services are strongly opposed in the entertainment industry.

in the European Union measures are being planned that could prohibit country restrictions on streaming services in the EU region.

On Tuesday, the EU Parliament will vote on whether to ask the Commission to find out whether audiovisual services should be banned from using “unjustified” land restrictions. They refer to technology that restricts access to content based on location.

In the case of streaming services, country restrictions practically mean that, for example, viewing of series, movies or sports broadcasts is restricted by country. With the ban, for example, the streaming services offered by European broadcasting companies would be viewable anywhere in the EU.

The EU banned unjustified country restrictions in online shopping in 2018. According to the so-called geoblocking regulation, companies must treat customers in the EU in the same way, regardless of their nationality or place of residence.

An unjustified country restriction means, for example, preventing the use of a payment method originating from another country, such as a credit card, or preventing access to online store pages from another country. Content protected by copyright was, however, excluded from the regulation at that time.

Plans of prohibiting country restrictions on audiovisual content have aroused strong opposition in the entertainment industry and among well-known filmmakers. Those criticizing the ban are concerned that, if implemented, it could not only reduce the supply but also destroy the industry's business model, British newspaper The Guardian tells.

Many believe that the removal of land restrictions will lead to a single market, where commercial pressures will force filmmakers to adapt their art to the tastes of the average viewer.

“In a unified film market, boring films would be created that would strive for the lowest common denominator of people's experience,” says the Swedish film director Ruben Östlund For The Guardian.

“We have many small markets with small producers who have developed their own cinematic style. Diversity is a strength.”

Polish film director Agnieszka Holland on the other hand warned that if European production is unified, the end result will be “generic products that are of no interest to anyone”.

“In a completely free market, only the big sharks win.”

of The Guardian according to last week, a letter opposing the change was sent to the EU Commission, signed not only by the directors of European film festivals, but also by the directors of Hollywood studios and major football leagues.

According to them, the removal of land restrictions would destroy a business model that is strongly based on advance sales, that is, on the fact that distributors participate in financing the production of content and in return receive the exclusive right to distribute and market it in their own territory.

Movie theaters have also expressed their concern in the matter. Removing country restrictions could further strengthen streaming giants like Netflix and make movie theaters less attractive.

CEO of the International Union of Cinema, which represents cinemas in Europe Laura Houlgatten according to the country restrictions are crucial for European cinemas.

“For good commercial reasons, we don't have harmonized release dates for cinemas in the EU,” he tells The Guardian.

“If a film became available digitally in all countries at the same time, viewers would have no incentive to wait for the film to come to their cinema.”