Streaming Services | Netflix starts restricting password sharing around the world

According to Netflix, a single user account can in principle only be used by people living in the same household.

Streaming service company Netflix said on Tuesday that it will start limiting the sharing of usernames around the world. The sharing of passwords between several people had already been restricted in certain areas before, and now the practice has been extended to more than a hundred countries.

According to Netflix, a single user account can in principle only be used by people living in the same household. However, the company has offered for an additional fee the possibility to add more users to the account.

Netflix said earlier this year that more than one hundred million customers share their user accounts in the service, which according to the company has hindered its ability to invest in new series and films.

In April, Netflix said that its number of subscribers had risen to its highest level so far to 232.5 million. The new version of the streaming service, partly funded by advertising, had more than five million subscribers.