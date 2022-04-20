Streaming services Netflix is ​​considering lowering its prices with advertising-funded orders

Netflix ‘s order intake fell in the first quarter for the first time since 2011.

Streaming company Netflix’s number of subscribers decreased for the first time in more than ten years. The company forecasts that its number of subscribers will continue to decline.

Netflix said in its interim report released late Tuesday that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter from the previous quarter. The closure of the service in Russia reduced subscribers by 700,000.

At the end of March, Netflix had 221.6 million subscribers. It predicts that the number of subscribers will decrease by two million this quarter.

Analysts had expected an increase in the number of subscribers to 227 million in the consensus forecast collected by the information service Refinitiv.

The last time Netflix’s subscriber base declined was in October 2011. Subscriber growth accelerated during the pandemic as consumers fled the coronavirus in their homes.

Slowing down Due to the growth, the company is considering an advertising-funded ordering model. Such an order would be cheaper for the customer. There are currently no ads in Netflix programs.

CEO of the company Reed Hastings told news agency Reuters that advertising – funded subscriptions have brought very new subscribers to the company ‘s competitors HBO Max and Disney +.

Hastings said he valued consumers ’choice, although he has long opposed the“ complexity of advertising ”in streaming services.

Netflix’s net sales increased nearly 10 percent to $ 7.9 billion (approximately € 7.3 billion) in the first quarter and net income to $ 1.6 billion from $ 1.4 billion a year ago.

Netflix shares fell more than 25 percent on Tuesday in the Wall Street aftermarket due to weaker-than-expected subscriber growth. The share rose 3.2 percent in actual trading before the earnings review was published.