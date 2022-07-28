Streaming Services | Netflix is ​​betting on The Gray Man detective, because the company needs its own James Bond

The agent movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is based on The Gray Man book series. Netflix continues the story with two films.

Just in print The Gray Man movie is a big move for streaming giant Netflix. Agent jerk The Gray Mania has been compared James Bond– and Bourne– to film series.

The film, shot in different parts of the world, has cost 200 million dollars. They directed it Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The brothers directed the last two The Avengers -film, both of which are among the top five grossing films of all time.

The film is based on by Mark Greaney The Gray Man – to the thriller book series. The Russos know the genre—they directed an agent story Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), widely regarded as one of Disney’s best Marvel films.

Netflix let’s tell making The Gray Man into a movie series. There are plans for a sequel film and a spin off film based on the world of the series.

The stars are famous. Ryan Gosling plays the film’s main character, who has to go on the run when Chris Evans he is being chased by the presented enemy. The other main roles are Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick.

For Netflix it’s important that The Gray Man would succeed. According to the company’s own published data, the most watched films of the company so far are the praised satires Don’t Look Up and a less lauded action film Red Notice.

Netflix has been lately in trouble.

Although Stranger Things the fourth season again broke the service’s viewership records, which for example Bridgerton has previously done, the company’s share price has fallen. The reason is falling subscriber numbers.

The drop has continued for half a year. Netflix is ​​still clearly the market leader. Share prices have been based on the fact that Netflix has been considered a growth company. Now, in the eyes of investors, Netflix has turned into an ordinary company in a competitive market.

Netflix the answer is a change in strategy, which has been expected for a long time. Netflix’s strategy has been to share a huge amount of content, which is its own production or bought from outside, and thus create an image of an almost endless supply.

Correspondingly, the quality of the content has been very poor at times. In this situation, HBO, Disney and the new competitor Paramount have stood out with a smaller but more consistent offering.

Last year, Netflix released as many as 286 movies, while the year before that it released 123 movies. In 2019, 81 of them appeared. This year, 253 premieres can be expected. Still a lot, but the curve is now pointing down.

Netflix has announced that it will focus on content quality. It also wants its own franchises, i.e. movie series or TV series ensembles, like all streaming companies.

The longest-running and one of the most successful film series is precisely the series of James Bond films that has continued for decades.

If the streaming service’s own lists have movies and series that people can’t find elsewhere, the monthly fee of less than ten euros seems like a justified purchase decision. The logic of the industry is largely based on this now.

Disney has its own long list, which includes the hugely profitable Marvel and Star Wars. HBO has quality drama and Warner’s extensive film catalog. Paramount also has a historical catalog and new productions.